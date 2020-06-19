Fri, 19 Jun 2020

News RELEASES

International

Biden leading Trump in Reuters-Ipsos, CNBC-Change polls

WASHINGTON, DC - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would beat U.S. President Donald Trump in a landslide if the election ...

Trump wanted China to support his re-election in November

WASHINGTON, DC - Donald Trump pleaded with China's leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the U.S. ...

People over 60 and children under twelve back on Dubai streets

DUBAI, UAE - A seven-week ban on older people and children visiting malls, cinemas, stand-alone shops and supermarkets, in Dubai ...

Australian international travel ban likely to continue until 2021

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Australia's tourism minister has conceded that the country's international borders are unlikely to ...

How police reform has worked in Newark, New Jersey

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality in America continue to call for justice after the police murder of George ...

Central West police confiscate more than seven hundred firearms

CENTRAL WEST, NSW, Australia - A man has appeared in a Central West NSW court on Wednesday following the seizure ...

Business

Highly contagious African Swine Fever sweeping across Nigerian farms

ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria is in the throes of a fresh outbreak of African swine fever which has affected 145,000 ...

Most Asian stocks ease, Chinese shares edge higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell in Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan on Thursday, while virtually sitting pat in China.Earlier ...

Coronavirus pandemic significantly weakens Indian growth outlook

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Credit rating agency Fitch Thursday said it revised its outlook on India to "negative" ...

Triggerfish to establish international studio in Galway

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Triggerfish, the animation studio behind Netflix's first original animated TV series from Africa,is to establish ...

Joblessness hits 15-year high in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in the period from March to ...

A greener economy: how we make sustainability central to business

The coronavirus pandemic could change the world in ways that were unimaginable only a few short months ago. While the ...

Movie Review

