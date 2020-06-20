Sat, 20 Jun 2020

Cleanout of all official U.S. media, including Voice of America

WASHINGTON, DC - Less than five months from the U.S. elections, the Trump administration with the support of Republican members ...

Fujitive judge from Iran found dead in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania - Fugitive former Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri has been found dead in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, in suspicious ...

Crackdown on quarantines launched in Cebu City, extra police sent

PALO, Leyte, Philippines, June 19 (PIA) -- Some 54 police officers in Eastern Visayas were deployed to Cebu City on ...

2.2 million Americans have contracted coronavirus, as of Friday

NEW YORK CITY, New York, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.2 ...

Biden leading Trump in Reuters-Ipsos, CNBC-Change polls

WASHINGTON, DC - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would beat U.S. President Donald Trump in a landslide if the election ...

Trump wanted China to support his re-election in November

WASHINGTON, DC - Donald Trump pleaded with China's leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the U.S. ...

Apple store closures unnerve Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Fresh selling in airline stocks, an announcement by Apple that it is closing stores in ...

New York Yankees president tells commissioner no more games

NEW YORK CITY, New York - New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseball's behalf, ...

Lacklustre day on Asian markets, gains limited

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest gains on Friday. Investors were cautious following a mixed performance on global ...

Lower auto sales in India prompts Moody's downgrade of Tata Motors

SINGAPORE - Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Tata Motors Ltd's (TML's) corporate family rating (CFR) and the company's senior unsecured ...

Highly contagious African Swine Fever sweeping across Nigerian farms

ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria is in the throes of a fresh outbreak of African swine fever which has affected 145,000 ...

Coronavirus pandemic significantly weakens Indian growth outlook

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Credit rating agency Fitch Thursday said it revised its outlook on India to "negative" ...

