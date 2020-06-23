"The Room Where it Happened" is Bolton's portrait of 17 months up close with Trump until he was fired last September.

In his interview, Bolton said he had resigned, noting that the "last straw" for him was when Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David during Afghan peace negotiations.

Bolton's book, which Trump describes as "fiction," describes the president "pleading" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during trade negotiations to boost the US president's chances of re-election.

Moreover, Bolton backs up the allegations at the centre of Trump's impeachment last year that he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt to weaken Biden's presidential bid.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticised Bolton for publishing his book, saying he should have instead come forward during the impeachment process.

The House Intelligence Committee Chairperson, Democrat Adam Schiff, told NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier on Sunday that Bolton "indicts himself, for cowardice and for greed" by making his accusations in a book instead of testifying in front of the impeachment hearings.

Republican senator Tim Scott told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he also wished Bolton "would have come into the House under oath and testified".