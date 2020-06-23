HARARE -- Nine people in Zimbabwe's second largest city Bulawayo have died from a gastrointestinal disease outbreak, while about a thousand have been infected with the water-borne disease.

The local authority said in a statement on Sunday that one of the possible causes of the outbreak was water contamination due to obsolete infrastructure. (Zimbabwe-Water Supply)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential Blue House said Monday that the upcoming memoir by former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton considerably distorts facts on discussions between the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States.

Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement that the memoir is what Bolton saw from his own viewpoint about consultations and relevant situations between the leaders of South Korea, the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (S. Korea-Bolton-Memoir)

- - - -

ISTANBUL -- At least five people were killed, and one person was reported as missing in the flash floods in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, local media reported on Monday.

The region has been badly affected by heavy rainfall, which caused flash floods since Sunday afternoon, according to the NTV broadcaster. (Turkey-Flood)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Citizens of Pacific island nation Kiribati went to polls on Monday for the nation's presidential election, with a surge in turnout following one of the most heated campaigns in the country's history.

Petero Manufolau, the chief executive officer of Kiribati Tourism Authority, told Xinhua on Monday that a count of the vote would most likely be finalized on Tuesday morning. (Australia-Kiribati-Presidential Election)