Wed, 24 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
80
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Taliban steps up attacks, 291 Afghan soldiers killed in past week

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's security forces have suffered their bloodiest week so far in the 19-year-old Afghan war.The Afghanistan's National ...

U.S. ban on foreign visas extended to end of 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end ...

Top Chinese media outlets including People's Daily targeted by Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration on Monday (local time) designated US operations of four major Chinese media outlets as ...

China trials temporary laboratories to accelerate virus testing

BEIJING, China, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 testing lab built with an air-inflated structure went into trial operation on ...

U.S. withdrawal from WHO causing 'alarm and confusion' among agencies

WASHINGTON, DC - Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise ...

Pentagon and police: do both need defunding?

When Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a resolution recently to cut $350 billion from the Defense budget, the only media ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks recover after Trump administration stumble

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia recovered on Tuesday despite being torpedoed early on by the chaotic Trump administration. White ...

China's infrastructure commitment to lift aviation market

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's pledge to develop new infrastructure is adding momentum to the civil aviation industry, and ...

Nasdaq hits new record high, other indices make solid gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. investors on Monday shrugged off concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, despite ...

49% of people think AI will reduce privacy

The stunning successes of artificial intelligence would not have happened without the availability of massive amounts of data, whether its ...

6,000 scientist profiles analyzed prior to release of top rankings

Boston PRWeb - Guide2Research, a leading research portal for computer science, has released the latest edition of their annual ranking ...

Dubai Airport gearing up for resumption of full services from 7 July

PanARMENIAN.Net - Airports in Dubai will welcome tourists from July 7, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced ...

Movie Review

Gladiator