Fri, 26 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Bolton book provides new insight on Trump's thinking on Venezuela

From the first paragraph of "Venezuela Libre", the ninth chapter of John Bolton's upcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, ...

PIA ground 150 pilots over suspect licenses

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to ground 150 pilots as a large number of them possessed ...

Russia commemorates victory over Nazi Germany in WWII

Russia staged a postponed Victory Day military parade in Moscow on Wednesday with President Vladimir Putin seeking to solidify support ...

Four decisions that have put U.S. on the road to disaster

There is no longer any major economic outcome on which the United States is succeeding. Alan Austin explains and illustrates ...

Taliban steps up attacks, 291 Afghan soldiers killed in past week

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's security forces have suffered their bloodiest week so far in the 19-year-old Afghan war.The Afghanistan's National ...

U.S. ban on foreign visas extended to end of 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia mixed, U.S. dollar continues to firm

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday although the Shanghai Composite made a minor gain.Concern about ...

Qantas to slash 6,000 jobs, raise $1.9 billion new equity

SYDNEY, Australia - Qantas Group has announced a stategy to deal with the post-coronavirus years, amidst the worst disruption to ...

Japanese carmaker to target Africa, Middle East and India

Nissan has announced its medium term business plan for Africa, Middle East and India with an aim of turning over ...

MLB readies for July 23/24 start

LOS ANGELES, California - Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred has confirmed that the 2020 season will be a 60-game ...

ESG principles can help companies contribute to investment returns

Investors are pushing companies to develop environmental plans, consider the social impacts of their operations and improve the integrity of ...

China's infrastructure commitment to lift aviation market

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's pledge to develop new infrastructure is adding momentum to the civil aviation industry, and ...

Movie Review

The Bells of St. Mary's
Bells of St. Mary's