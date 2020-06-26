SYDNEY -- Australian mainstream media Seven News has publicly apologized to Richard Yuan, chairman of the Australia-China Goodwill Association, for false reporting.

Seven News, Australia's No. 1 TV network, said in its statement Wednesday on its website that a previous fake news report "Cash, Coronavirus and baby formula: The truth about Wuhan's mercy flight to Australia" published in May has been purged. (Australia-Media-Apology)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal government is mulling to make it mandatory for all e-tailers and e-commerce platforms operating in the country, like Amazon, Flipkart, etc., to mention the name of the country of origin on all products, an official privy to the matter told Xinhua on Thursday.

According to him, a meeting in this regard was held in the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday in which all concerned stakeholders participated. A final decision is yet to be taken. (India-Goods Labeling)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Ministry saw the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s halt of military action plans as a positive sign for peace on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

An unnamed Unification Ministry official was quoted as saying that the DPRK's recent change in its position can be seen as a "positive sign." (South Korea-DPRK-Military action)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has funded the construction and equipment of a new molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory at the Colombo East Base Hospital to support Sri Lanka in its response against the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the ADB said here Thursday.

This new facility is Sri Lanka's largest PCR laboratory, and will increase the country's testing capacity by 30 percent. (Sri Lanka-ADB-PCR Lab)