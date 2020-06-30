Tue, 30 Jun 2020

News RELEASES

International

World marks International Asteroid Day

Tuesday marks International Asteroid Day. Near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as asteroids or comets, represent potentially catastrophic threats to our planet. ...

Baluchistan Liberation Army claims responsibility for Karachi attack

TEHRAN, Iran (Tasnim) - Gunmen attacked the stock exchange in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Monday, killing at least ...

Ban on H-1B visas not in America's interests

When President Donald Trump first began talking about ending "chain migration" in 2017, media outlets pointed out that his own ...

Number of Covid-19 cases on global basis tops ten million

BALTIMORE, Maryland - The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passeded 10 million, according to the latest data by ...

Trump diversion of $2.5b for wall ruled unlawful by U.S. federal court

SAN FRANCISCO, California - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of ...

Pakistan's total number of coronavirus cases tops 200,000

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan has become the 12th country in the world where the coronavirus count has surpassed the 200,000 ...

Business

Wall Street on fire, Dow Jones advances 580 points

NEW YORK, New York - Sold gains on Wall Street and in Europe on Monday came as a surprise, following ...

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announces extensive lay-offs

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson says it will have to lay off 140 workers across its production plants in the USA. ...

Tokyo markets lead Asian stocks lower

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Monday as the reality that the coronavirus pandemic is far from ...

Singapore's tourism attractions and tour operators back in business

SINGAPORE, June 28 (ANI): The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday that tourism businesses in Singapore will be permitted ...

Hero Splendor Plus tops motorbike sales in India for 2019/20 year

India is the largest market for two wheelers in the worldAs per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sales figures ...

New digital-only Overseas Filipino Bank to operate without branches

CALOOCAN CITY, Philippines June 28 (PIA) -- The Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), a state-owned bank and a subsidiary of the ...

