International

Afghans to farewell U.S. troops, as Taliban prepares to take over

LONDON, UK - The only element of the Afghan peace plan going according to schedule is the withdrawal of American ...

New Zealand's health minister quits over controversies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand Health Minister David Clark resigned Thursday after recent controversies surrounding his handling of the ...

U.S. court orders seizure of gas shipments destined for Venezuela

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government has filed a forfeiture complaint and warrant against four Iranian vessels travelling to Venezuela ...

45,000 U.S. National Guards members helping in fight against Covid-19

Some 120,000 members of the U.S. National Guard have responded this year to natural disasters - floods in Michigan, wildfires ...

Trump projecting confidence, election still four months away

WASHINGTON, DC - Amid plummeting poll numbers and mounting pressure over his handling of the pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests ...

No stopping U.S. military-industrial complex

On June 13, President Donald Trump told the graduating class at West Point, "We are ending the era of endless ...

Business

A million Russians predicted to declare bankruptcy in coming months

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI): As countries across the globe have been facing the worst collective economic downturn since the ...

European stocks lose ground, Asian markets finish higher, U.S. closed

LONDON, UK - It was a quiet day on world markets on Friday with U.S. markets closed ahead of the ...

5,000 English pubs have closed in last 5 years

Coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on pubs in Britain. The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that the industry ...

Ban on flights to and from India extended until end of July

NEW DELHI, India, July 3 (ANI): The ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended ...

Asian stocks see out week on positive note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia extended gains on Friday as strong payrolls data out of the U.S. and a ...

Axis Bank to wind down and close operations in Britain

MUMBAI, Maharashtra, India - Private sector lender Axis Bank is fully winding down and closing operations of its subsidiary in ...

