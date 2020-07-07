Tue, 07 Jul 2020

38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's performance

A new Gallup poll showed Monday that 38% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's White House performance, a figure ...

North Dakota pipeline supported by Trump ordered to be closed

A U.S. federal judge ruled Monday that a controversial pipeline that runs through Native American lands in North Dakota be ...

Philippine military thwarts CNT militants attack on construction site

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao, Philippines - Troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion, under 603rd Infantry Brigade, foiled a communist NPA (CNT) ...

Yair Netanyahu making name for himself at home and abroad

JERUSALEM - As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving ...

Nick Cordero dies from Covid-19 after 90 days in intensive care

WASHINGTON, DC - Broadway actor Nick Cordero, aged 41, has passed away after a long battle with coronavirus.According to Variety, ...

Virus continues spreading in United States, but death rate in retreat

WASHINGTON, DC - The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread in the United States, particularly in the western and southern ...

Hong Kong markets lose ground, rest of Asia closes mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Tuesday.China's big run on Monday sapped its market, however the Shanghai ...

Big move in electric rickshaw industry, Ampere swoops on Bestway

Ampere Vehicles is acquiring Noida based E-3Wheeler company, Bestway Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL), which sells e-Rickshaws under the ELE brand. ...

Strong gains on U.S. stock markets, technology shares do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hit the road running on Monday starting the week off with appreciable gains ...

Last year 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste was generated globally

One of the lessons the current coronavirus pandemic has taught us is that we depend on electronic devices more than ...

Demand for oil may have peaked

PARIS, France - Although crude prices have rebounded from coronavirus crisis lows, oil executives and experts are starting to ask ...

Nationalism an earth-shattering trend in shaping economies of future

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has recently conceded: "In general, economic thinking has privileged efficiency over resilience, and it ...

