WASHINGTON -- A top U.S. infectious diseases expert warned on Tuesday against a "false narrative" of a falling COVID-19-related death rate in a rare public rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"By allowing yourself to get infected because of risky behavior, you are part of the propagation of the outbreak," said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a live stream event.

"There are so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don't get yourself into false complacency," Fauci said.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress that the United States has officially moved to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said on Tuesday.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," tweeted by Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

"To call Trump's response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests - it leaves Americans sick & America alone," he added.

- - - -

SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that his country strongly supports cooperation between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea amid the Seoul's efforts to resume inter-Korean cooperation.

"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula," Biegun told reporters in Seoul after talks with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to Yonhap news agency.

- - - -

GENEVA -- World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Tuesday that research on the airborne transmission of COVID-19 was not yet definitive but the possibility cannot be ruled out.

At a press conference in Geneva, Prof. Benedetta Allegranzi, technical lead for Infection Prevention and Control at the WHO, said that aerosol or airborne transmission, among other fields of research, is "really growing and for which there is some evidence emerging but is not definitive."