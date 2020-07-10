ABUJA -- Ten people were confirmed killed when a bus and a truck had a head-on collision on a busy road in south Nigeria, the police said Thursday.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident along Tombia-Amassoma road in the southern state of Bayelsa late Wednesday, said the police.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the United States is "very hopeful" to continue dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at various levels, though the latter has signaled its unwillingness to do so.

"We're very hopeful that we can continue to have this conversation, whether that's at levels beneath the summit, or if it's appropriate and there is a useful activity to take place, to have senior leaders get back together as well," Pompeo said during a press briefing when asked whether another U.S.-DPRK summit is possible before the U.S. presidential election in November.

- - - -

RAMALLAH -- Israeli soldiers shot and killed on Thursday night a Palestinian young man in the West Bank, said the Palestinian health ministry.

The young man was shot by the Israeli soldiers in the village of Kifl Haris near the city of Salfit in the West Bank, and died later from a deep wound in his neck, the ministry said.

- - - -

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli health ministry reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 34,825.

The death toll increased from 346 to 348, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 113 to 122, out of 434 patients currently hospitalized, according to the ministry.