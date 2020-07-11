Sat, 11 Jul 2020

International

North Korea shows little interest in another meeting with Donald Trump

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea says the chances are low for another summit with the United States, after President ...

More than 100 nations have active force of military drones

GENEVA, Switzerland - A U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad International Airport in January ...

Record 60,000 daily deaths in U.S. sweeps world tally past 12 million

NEW YORK, New York - A record 60,000 new cases recorded in a single day in the United States on ...

Attack on Japanese base in 1938 carried out by Soviets, not U.S.

In 1938, the Americans took credit for an unprecedented Soviet air raid on a Japanese air force base in Taiwan ...

Chinese government backs WHO, slams United States

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw ...

Bullying of International court and Bank of England laid bare

On January 9, 2020, Ambassador Karen Pierce-the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations-spoke at a meeting on the ...

Business

Record-breaking Nasdaq leads Wall street higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Friday, shrugging off concern about the burgeoning coronavirus in the United ...

Pakistani pilots suspect qualifications lead to PIA ban from U.S.

LAHORE, Pakistan - The US Department of Transportation on Thursday (local time) suspended Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) special permit into ...

Asian shares end week with a tumble, Hong Kong leads the way

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong fell sharply on Friday, dragging the rest of the region lower as well.The ...

The Asia Pacific region leads global 5G adoption

SHANGHAI, China July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Asia Pacific region is leading the world's 5G adoption, said John Hoffman, CEO ...

Interceptor 650 becomes second-bestselling two-wheeler in UK

CHENNAI, India - Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins, Interceptor and Continental GT back in 2018 at ...

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor confident of Philippines economy

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (PIA) -- Despite the global economic recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine economy remains ...

Movie Review

Knives Out