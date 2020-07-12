Sun, 12 Jul 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Trump applauds U.S. Southern Command in efforts to combat drug trade

MIAMI, Florida - U.S. President Donald Trump went to Florida on Friday for a briefing on what he said has ...

Human rights commissioner alarmed at plight of Lebanese population

GENEVA, Switzerland - Lebanon, faced with an economy in upheaval, mass protests, and the crippling effects of the coronavirus is ...

Very Lynn farewelled in style by those she gave heart and soul to

The British Armed Forces led their nation in saying farewell to the Forces' Sweetheart with a series of ceremonial tributes ...

North Korea shows little interest in another meeting with Donald Trump

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea says the chances are low for another summit with the United States, after President ...

More than 100 nations have active force of military drones

GENEVA, Switzerland - A U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad International Airport in January ...

Record 60,000 daily deaths in U.S. sweeps world tally past 12 million

NEW YORK, New York - A record 60,000 new cases recorded in a single day in the United States on ...

Business

Section
India's D-Mart supermarket chain has shocking first quarter

MUMBAI, India - On Saturday, Avenue Supermarts reported an 87.61% fall in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, compared ...

Record-breaking Nasdaq leads Wall street higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Friday, shrugging off concern about the burgeoning coronavirus in the United ...

Pakistani pilots suspect qualifications lead to PIA ban from U.S.

LAHORE, Pakistan - The US Department of Transportation on Thursday (local time) suspended Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) special permit into ...

Asian shares end week with a tumble, Hong Kong leads the way

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong fell sharply on Friday, dragging the rest of the region lower as well.The ...

The Asia Pacific region leads global 5G adoption

SHANGHAI, China July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Asia Pacific region is leading the world's 5G adoption, said John Hoffman, CEO ...

Interceptor 650 becomes second-bestselling two-wheeler in UK

CHENNAI, India - Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins, Interceptor and Continental GT back in 2018 at ...

Movie Review

Bumblebee