PYONGYANG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent anti-China remarks on Wednesday, warning against interfering with the affairs of other countries and "muddling up" public opinion.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said his government "sternly condemns Pompeo's very dangerous remarks against China," and that Pompeo "should not muddle up the public opinion and make absurd remarks while interfering in other's business."

The spokesperson explained that on July 13, Pompeo made reckless remarks with regard to the issue of South China Sea and attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"It is an extremely sinister act that a non-Asian country across the ocean, not being content with its reckless remarks over the issue of the South China Sea, has hurled abuses at the CPC, linking the issue with the latter," the statement said.

"'No Communist Party, no new China' - this is the faith and truth embedded in the minds of the Chinese people," the statement added.