PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent anti-China remarks on Wednesday, warning against interfering with the affairs of other countries and "muddling up" public opinion.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said his government "sternly condemns Pompeo's very dangerous remarks against China," and that Pompeo "should not muddle up the public opinion and make absurd remarks while interfering in other's business."

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- Amid a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, a U.S. Federal Reserve official on Tuesday warned of "a thick fog of uncertainty," noting that the economic recovery is likely to face headwinds.

"The recent resurgence in COVID cases is a sober reminder that the pandemic remains the key driver of the economy's course," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech at a virtual event hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.

- - - -

ATHENS -- Greece and Cyprus will seek a "comprehensive European response" to Turkey's recent moves concerning Hagia Sophia and energy exploration, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday after talks with visiting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

In a joint statement, the Greek prime minister described Turkey's recent moves as "provocations" directed at the entire Europe as "they came from a country that was formally recognized as a candidate for EU membership."

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- There is no tradeoff between beating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring the economy, and "the myth about reopening restoring the economy is killing people," a U.S. columnist has said.

The United States is "breaking records every day" in the number of COVID-19 infections "while many other developed countries gradually get back to normal," Frida Ghitis wrote in a recent opinion piece published by CNN, stressing the urgent need to fight the virus in the country.