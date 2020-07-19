Sun, 19 Jul 2020

International

Covid-19 continuing to surge in many parts of World, particularly U.S.

The U.S. has 3.6 million of the world's 14.1 million COVID-19 infections. Brazil follows with two million cases and India ...

The corporatization of America accelerating

We have now reached peak Libertarianism, and this bizarre experiment that has been promoted by the billionaire class for over ...

In the pursuit of justice for Pell's accuser: confusion or perversion?

It is time to examine the committal and the connections related to the case of the former third-highest official in ...

As Trump re-election prospects sink, speculation rises on resignation

The presidency of Donald John Trump is collapsing. Unwilling or unable to confront the deadly realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, ...

It's official, Universe is 13.8 billion years old

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The universe is about 13.8 billion years old, according to new research recently published by an international ...

Brazilian president again tests positive to coronavirus

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro remained in self-isolation Thursday, a day after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus ...

Business

Section
U.S. based firm to supply Royal Air Force with 3 pilotless aircraft

LONDON, UK - A £65 million ($82 million) contract to build the UK's first three Protector aircraft, the first UK ...

Philippines to hold first-ever digital exhibition of Filipino artisan

QUEZON CITY, Philippines, July 18 (PIA) -- The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its export promotion arm, ...

U.S. stocks directionless, euro soars to nearly 1.15 to dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were flat in the United States on Friday, while on foreign exchange markets the ...

Pandemic fails to stem sales of completed villas in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - In light of a crushing oversupply of residential real estate in Dubai, coupled with the impact of ...

Shanghai Composite finishes flat Friday after horrific week

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on exchanges in mainland China have had their worst week in five months, after the U.S. ...

India and China lagging in business, technology sectors

NEW DELHI, India - India has surged ahead of China in business and technology skills due to its growing younger ...

