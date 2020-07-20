WASHINGTON -- At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident Sunday in Washington, D.C., police said.

The shooting occurred at 14th Street and Spring Road in the northeast part of the district, D.C. Police Chief Chief Peter Newsham said at a press briefing, adding that three men -- two with "long guns" and one with a pistol -- opened fire on a group of people in what appeared to be a targeted attack. (US-Shooting)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- At least three persons died, one injured and nearly seven went missing after incidents of cloudbursts hit two villages of India's northern hilly state Uttarakhand on Sunday night, confirmed a local official to Xinhua over phone on Monday morning.

Among the dead were three members of a family, including a young girl and her both parents. The death toll is feared to rise, according to the official. (India-Cloudburst-Deaths)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited the Pyongyang General Hospital under construction and gave field guidance, official media reported on Monday.

While touring the construction site, Kim highly appreciated the builders' feats and also pointed out the serious problems in the financial arrangements of the construction, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without mentioning the date of the visit. (DPRK-General Hospital)

- - - -

AUCKLAND -- New Zealand-China relations are in good shape, which will continue to bring ample opportunities for both countries and peoples, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday's China Business Summit held in Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern reiterated that the New Zealand-China bilateral relations have been stable and mature enough to continuously support two way trade, people to people exchange, cultural and political dialogues constructively, professionally and regularly between the two countries. (New Zealand-China-Ties)