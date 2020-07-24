Fri, 24 Jul 2020

Heavy Rain in Statesville

Unmanned spacecraft blasts off from southern China heading for Mars

HAINAN ISLAND, China - An unmanned spacecraft blasted off Thursday on a yearlong journey to Mars, beginning one of China's ...

Police use OC spray to break up brawl in Central West high school

CENTRAL WEST, NSW, Australia - A brawl at a New South Wales Central West high school has resulted in a ...

Australian media silent on parliamentary shutdown

Concerned about lack of government accountability as Parliament shuts down - again? Well, that's because of COVID-19. And also, Daniel ...

Labs across U.S. struggling to cope with mounting Covid-19 tests

Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are ...

Construction identity arrested in major sweep across east Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A massive federal police operation swept across two states and a territory on Tuesday, resulting in ...

"It's like a dictatorship," says protesting Portland grandmother

PORTLAND, Oregon - Mardy Widman has watched protests against racial injustice unfold in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, for more ...

Asian and European stocks in modest lift, Japan markets closed

Global markets are mostly higher Thursday despite rising new cases of COVID-19 and worsening ties between the United States and ...

Embattled Jet Airways has two suitors, could be taking to skies soon

ABU DHABI, UAE - Imperial Capital Investments has emerged as a contender for India's once premium, and now embattled, carrier ...

Maldives and Indian governments sign off on fish processing plants

MALE, Maldives - India and the Maldives on Wednesday signed a contract to set up fish processing plants at two ...

Russia has success with MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing

MOSCOW, Russia, July 22 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has for the first time conducted a successful flight test of a 3D-printed aircraft ...

7 firms join UK's 1.9 billion pound combat aircraft program

LONDON, UK - Launched in 2018, Team Tempest is a group of ambitious industry partners - representing the deep breadth ...

Among COVID's Victims in Spain: Flamenco

MADRID - Flamenco, the plaintive music of Spain, faces the worst crisis since the Civil War.The thundering stomp of the dancers ...

