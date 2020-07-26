PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), declared a state of emergency in Kaesong after the border city reported a suspected case of COVID-19, said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

"There happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country," Kim said on Saturday as he presided over an emergency enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party. (DPRK-COVID-19-Emergency State)

- - - -

LOS ANGELES -- Seven people were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting in central California, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported first that its units were on a traffic stop near the area of 4400 Woodward Avenue in the city of Manteca when they heard several gunshots and then saw several people running. (US-California-Shooting)

- - - -

HOUSTON -- Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall in the U.S. state of Texas on Saturday afternoon, with rain surge and maximum winds of 90 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hanna morphed from a tropical storm into a hurricane on Saturday morning and is expected to weaken quickly as it moves inland, according to the NHC. (US-Hanna-Hurricane-Landfall)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's army said Saturday night that its security forces have killed a key terrorist of the proscribed armed group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in southwestern Balochistan province.

An army statement said a major terrorist activity in Balochistan was averted with the killing of a militant belonging to the BLA. (Pakistan-Terrorists-BLA)