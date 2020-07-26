BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Sunday morning reported 705 more deaths and 48,661 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 32,063 and total cases to 1,385,522.

According to ministry officials, 885,577 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, and the number of active cases in the country stood at 467,882.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 58 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,150.

The daily caseload remained high after growing in triple digits in the previous day due to a surge in imported cases and the continued small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 46 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,290.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, 35 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 13 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, the commission said.

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- Brazil registered 1,211 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 86,449, the Ministry of Health announced Saturday.

Meanwhile, 51,147 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 2,394,513, the ministry said.

- - - -

LIMA -- The Peruvian government will reevaluate the national health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to determine if "tougher measures" are needed, Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti said Saturday.

"We are monitoring the figures. There has been a new rebound," Mazzetti said, adding quarantine measures may be extended in regions where cases are increasing.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), declared a state of emergency in Kaesong after the border city reported a suspected case of COVID-19, said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

"There happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country," Kim said on Saturday as he presided over an emergency enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party.