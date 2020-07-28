Tue, 28 Jul 2020

Fair in Statesville

International

More focused action required as Coronovirus deaths top 650,000

Governments everywhere should adopt a much more focused approach to stopping coronavirus transmission if they want to avoid having to ...

Head of National Security in U.S. has coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.O'Brien, ...

Saddam, despised by many, revered by others

30th December 2006 is arguably the most crucial day in the recent political history of not only Iraq but the ...

Two dozen Rohingya refugees die after jumping from boat near Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian officials say 24 Rohingya migrants are feared drowned off a Malaysian resort island near Thailand.Malaysian ...

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Russia testing underwater nuclear drones

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...

Business

Wall Street strides forward, despite dive in U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Major demand for top line stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet on Monday ...

93 local Irish community groups get awards worth 1.2 million euro

DUBLIN, Ireland - Grants worth €1.2 million have been awarded on Monday to 93 local community groups and micro enterprises.The ...

U.S. dollar tumbles again, stocks in Asia have mixed day

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big action on Asian markets on Monday was in the currencies sector.The U.S. dollar fell ...

Profits coming ahead of welfare as retirement home standards fall

In May 2020, Orchard Villa, a long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., made headlines for a bad COVID-19 outbreak. Just ...

Honda Motorcycle Japan targeting 4,000 sales of 2021MY CBR250RR bikes

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle has launched the updated 2021MY CBR250RR sportsbike in its home market. Compared ...

Movie Review

Suspiria (2018)