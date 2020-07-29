Wed, 29 Jul 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
84
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Thirty vehicles damaged or destroyed after Iranian oil tankers explode

TEHRAN, Iran - At least 30 vehicles have been destroyed or damaged after six fuel tankers exploded in an industrial ...

Thousands of kids took to the front in first World War

Legion Media Child volunteers were among the most committed soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army in the Great ...

More focused action required as Coronovirus deaths top 650,000

Governments everywhere should adopt a much more focused approach to stopping coronavirus transmission if they want to avoid having to ...

Head of National Security in U.S. has coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.O'Brien, ...

Saddam, despised by many, revered by others

30th December 2006 is arguably the most crucial day in the recent political history of not only Iraq but the ...

Two dozen Rohingya refugees die after jumping from boat near Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian officials say 24 Rohingya migrants are feared drowned off a Malaysian resort island near Thailand.Malaysian ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks mixed as dollar corrects higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China rose on Tuesday, on the mainland and in Hong Kong. Elsewhere however markets drifted.Profit-takers ...

China takes action to maintain liquidity for Chinese banks

BEIJING, China - The central bank in China on Tuesday China's central bank Tuesday pumped cash into the banking system ...

Wall Street strides forward, despite dive in U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Major demand for top line stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet on Monday ...

93 local Irish community groups get awards worth 1.2 million euro

DUBLIN, Ireland - Grants worth €1.2 million have been awarded on Monday to 93 local community groups and micro enterprises.The ...

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Profits coming ahead of welfare as retirement home standards fall

In May 2020, Orchard Villa, a long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., made headlines for a bad COVID-19 outbreak. Just ...

Movie Review

Suspiria (2018)