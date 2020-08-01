Sat, 01 Aug 2020

Virus claims first victim in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam - An elderly man has died in Vietnam, registering the country's first death from the coronavirus disease Covid-19.According ...

New Russian underwater torpedo to be trialed this year

MOSCOW, Russia - It can pulverize the most formidable enemy ships, yet even this Cold War monster needs a replacement, ...

U.S. to execute man despite victims' family and Navajo Nation pleas

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reschedule the execution ...

Bolivians face increased crackdowns after fall of Morales government

On July 24, 2020, Tesla's Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that a second U.S. "government stimulus package is not in ...

Dangerous sea crossings often followed by severe abuse for refugees

Thousands of refugees and migrants in eastern and western Africa are dying while others face harrowing abuse in their attempts ...

Impoverished Cambodia cringes at PM Hun Sen wearing $1 million watches

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was criticized this week by an online news service for flaunting ...

Apple becomes most valuable company in world, Wall Street celebrates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, partly on the back of a huge gain by Apple, ...

Amazon building new 170,000 sqf campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Amazon is investing in a new 15,800m2 campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin. The campus will be ...

Almost 1 million people employed by Irish multinationals overseas

DUBLIN, Ireland - In 2018, Irish multinational companies abroad had turnover in excess of €232 billion, with U.S. and UK ...

Chinese shares only glimmer of hope on Asian markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks traded mostly lower in Asia on Friday, although China's mainland bourses advanced.In Tokyo, the strong ...

Two men who worked for GE nailed for theft of intellectual property

ALBANY, New York - "He thought he was the smartest guy in the room." That's how FBI Albany Special Agent ...

Autonomous vehicles still have a way to go

Elon Musk thinks his company Tesla will have fully autonomous cars ready by the end of 2020. "There are no ...

