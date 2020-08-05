Wed, 05 Aug 2020

International

Flashpoint Beirut: Blast comes on eve of Hariri assassination verdict

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The world has been shocked by the severity of a huge blast which has rocked Beirut, killing ...

No precedent for Trump to take cut of TikTok deal

NEW YORK, New York - President Donald Trump's demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft ...

Names of 9 youthful Marines and Sailor killed in AAV tragedy named

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper has paid tribute to the youthful eight Marines ...

Taoiseach Micheal Martin pays tribute to John Hume

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Micheal Martin joined a long list of Irish, Northern Ireland global leaders on Monday in paying ...

Trump orders agencies to employ Americans ahead of foreigners

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing ...

New Cold War looms as Chinese-U.S. relations edge closer to collapse

Tensions between the United States and China are rising as the U.S. election nears, with tit-for-tat consulate closures, new U.S. ...

Business

Stocks in Asia have uneventful day, dollar gives up portion of gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia took a breather on Wednesday, despite a strong performance on Wall Street overnight.The U.S. ...

187 countries ratify convention protecting victims of child labor

GENEVA, Switzerland - The International Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labor has been universally ratified. The International Labor ...

U.S. sharemarkets in upward trajectory, greenback eases

NEW YORK, New York - In a volatile day of trading, U.S. stocks managed a gain on Tuesday.Apple dominated with ...

$172 million defense department job goes to Hunstville, Alabama plant

SAN DIEGO, California - A subsidiary of Cubic Corporation, GATR Technologies, of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $172 million ...

Thailand to get injection of $1.5bn from Asia Development Bank

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Tuesday it is providing a $1.5 billion loan to Thailand ...

Technology provides communications for pair rowing across Atlantic

3,000 miles. 43 days. Two rowers. One boat.That was the challenge that Anna and Cameron McLean set themselves by taking ...

