Fri, 07 Aug 2020

News RELEASES

Heavy Rain in Statesville

International

U.S. Senate moves to restrict TikTok downloads by federal employees

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on ...

Isreeli empathy for Lebanon draws fire from within

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese cabinet has ordered port officials who had roles in storing or guarding highly explosive materials ...

Pompeo calls TikiTok, WeChat, and other apps, 'significant threats'

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from ...

Rebels and government forces clash in Myamar sending locals fleeing

More than 100 villagers fled their homes in Myanmar's northern Shan state into China as fighting broke out between ethnic ...

Flashpoint Beirut: Blast comes on eve of Hariri assassination verdict

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The world has been shocked by the severity of a huge blast which has rocked Beirut, killing ...

No precedent for Trump to take cut of TikTok deal

NEW YORK, New York - President Donald Trump's demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft ...

Business

Nasdaq leads markets higher, notches up another record high

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks marched higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way.The key tech ...

Chinese app plans half billion-dollar investment in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - While its future on the other side of the Atlantic, and in the Pacific, is up in ...

China's Shanghai Composite completes 4th day of gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese mainland shares rose for the fifth day in a row on Thursday.The Australian market also advanced. ...

SEARCA to get behind regional coconut industry

LOS BANOS, Laguna, Aug 6 (PIA) --The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) is ...

Trump hails rising manufacturing and auto sales

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump interrupted his press briefing on the coronavirus on Tuesday night to enthuse over the ...

187 countries ratify convention protecting victims of child labor

GENEVA, Switzerland - The International Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labor has been universally ratified. The International Labor ...

Mudbound