Sat, 08 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Beirut explosion may be turning point for Lebanon

ROME - Numbness and shock at first - now fury. The massive blast at Beirut's port Tuesday night that wrecked ...

Collision between truck and Land Cruiser claims life of Tajik singer

DUSHANBE - Hundreds of fans have come to bid farewell to one of Tajikistan's most popular singers, Bahrom Ghafuri, who ...

Preparedness for nuclear attack or event at lowest point since 1945

It is important to mark the solemn 75th anniversary of the first and only use of atomic weapons against cities ...

U.S. Senate moves to restrict TikTok downloads by federal employees

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on ...

Isreeli empathy for Lebanon draws fire from within

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese cabinet has ordered port officials who had roles in storing or guarding highly explosive materials ...

Pompeo calls TikiTok, WeChat, and other apps, 'significant threats'

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from ...

Business

Section
Asian markets topple over after Trump gets stuck into China again

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia tanked on Friday as the U.S. took a big stick to China again, banning ...

Siege at bank in northern France ends

A gunman with psychiatric problems took six people hostage at a bank in Le Havre, northern France, before giving himself ...

Chinese app plans half billion-dollar investment in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - While its future on the other side of the Atlantic, and in the Pacific, is up in ...

China's Shanghai Composite completes 4th day of gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese mainland shares rose for the fifth day in a row on Thursday.The Australian market also advanced. ...

SEARCA to get behind regional coconut industry

LOS BANOS, Laguna, Aug 6 (PIA) --The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) is ...

Trump hails rising manufacturing and auto sales

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump interrupted his press briefing on the coronavirus on Tuesday night to enthuse over the ...

Movie Review

Jojo Rabbit