Sat, 08 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Seventeen dead, 123 injured as jet breaks in two on landing in India

DUBAI, UAE - An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board skidded off a runway and ...

Beirut explosion may be turning point for Lebanon

ROME - Numbness and shock at first - now fury. The massive blast at Beirut's port Tuesday night that wrecked ...

Collision between truck and Land Cruiser claims life of Tajik singer

DUSHANBE - Hundreds of fans have come to bid farewell to one of Tajikistan's most popular singers, Bahrom Ghafuri, who ...

Preparedness for nuclear attack or event at lowest point since 1945

It is important to mark the solemn 75th anniversary of the first and only use of atomic weapons against cities ...

U.S. Senate moves to restrict TikTok downloads by federal employees

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on ...

Isreeli empathy for Lebanon draws fire from within

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese cabinet has ordered port officials who had roles in storing or guarding highly explosive materials ...

Business

Section
U.S. dollar makes smalll recovery, Wall Street mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S stocks faltered on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs growth in July, and a rebound in ...

Switch revenue jumps 13% in second quarter

Switch is the latest data centre operator to post strong financial results as the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to fail ...

Asian markets topple over after Trump gets stuck into China again

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia tanked on Friday as the U.S. took a big stick to China again, banning ...

Siege at bank in northern France ends

A gunman with psychiatric problems took six people hostage at a bank in Le Havre, northern France, before giving himself ...

Chinese app plans half billion-dollar investment in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - While its future on the other side of the Atlantic, and in the Pacific, is up in ...

China's Shanghai Composite completes 4th day of gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese mainland shares rose for the fifth day in a row on Thursday.The Australian market also advanced. ...

Movie Review

Before Midnight