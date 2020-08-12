Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday named California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has ordered 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be manufactured by ...
HONG KONG - A pro-democracy newspaper raided by Hong Kong's newly established national security police pledged defiance on Tuesday in ...
TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's health ministry has approved the world's first coronavirus vaccine.He also ...
BEIRUT, Lebanon - Lebanon's prime minister stepped down from his job on Monday in the wake of the disastrous Beirut ...
People vote at a polling site in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 23, 2020. (Photo by ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, rising in Japan and Hong Kong, but falling in China ...
Donald Trump's WeChat ban targets a celebrated Chinese innovation at the heart of the world's largest mobile gaming and social ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks have fallen across the board on Tuesday as a deal between Democrats and ...
MENLO PARK, California - Facebook announced new regulations Tuesday that prevent U.S. publishers with demonstrated ties to political groups from ...
CO LIMERICK, Ireland - Bath Fitter, possibly the largest North American 'bathroom refurbishment franchisor, is to establish its European Business ...
DUBLIN, Ireland Aug. 10 (Xinhua) - A total of 15,329 units of new private cars were sold in Ireland in ...