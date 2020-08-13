Thu, 13 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
74
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Biden unveils Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday named California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential ...

U.S. to spend $1.5 billion for 100m doses of vaccine to be developed

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has ordered 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be manufactured by ...

Hong Kong newspaper fights on despite arrest of proprietor

HONG KONG - A pro-democracy newspaper raided by Hong Kong's newly established national security police pledged defiance on Tuesday in ...

Vladimir Putin claims Russia has developed Covid-19 vaccine

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's health ministry has approved the world's first coronavirus vaccine.He also ...

Lebanon to get new government after current regime quits

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Lebanon's prime minister stepped down from his job on Monday in the wake of the disastrous Beirut ...

Chinese government says it has never interfered in U.S. elections

People vote at a polling site in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 23, 2020. (Photo by ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong Hang Seng jumps 353 points, Asian markets generally mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, rising in Japan and Hong Kong, but falling in China ...

Technology stocks threatened by Trump interventions

Donald Trump's WeChat ban targets a celebrated Chinese innovation at the heart of the world's largest mobile gaming and social ...

Congress makes no progress on stimulus, selling escalates on Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks have fallen across the board on Tuesday as a deal between Democrats and ...

Facebook to clamp down on publishers with political affiliations

MENLO PARK, California - Facebook announced new regulations Tuesday that prevent U.S. publishers with demonstrated ties to political groups from ...

North American bathroom refurbishment giant to set up shop in Limerick

CO LIMERICK, Ireland - Bath Fitter, possibly the largest North American 'bathroom refurbishment franchisor, is to establish its European Business ...

Auto sales in Ireland dropped 18% last month

DUBLIN, Ireland Aug. 10 (Xinhua) - A total of 15,329 units of new private cars were sold in Ireland in ...

Movie Review

Fahrenheit 11/9