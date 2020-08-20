PYONGYANG, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has pledged to unveil a new five-year economic development plan at the next congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday.

Kim made the announcement at a plenary meeting of the Party's Central Committee in Pyongyang on Wednesday, KCNA said.

"The meeting discussed as the major agenda the issue of convening the eighth Congress of the WPK to set forth a new line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies on the basis of the requirements of our developing revolution and the changed situation, and to further strengthen the Party organizationally and ideologically," according to KCNA.

Kim said the eighth Party Congress would review this year's work and the work of the Central Committee of the Party in the period under review and "set forth a new five-year plan for national economic development," including next year's orientation of work, KCNA reported.

At Wednesday's meeting, Kim analyzed the subjective and objective environments this year in which the country has faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects, and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean Peninsula, assessing the achievements and shortcomings that have been seen in the Party and state affairs for the past four years since the historic seventh Party Congress.

Members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee and members of the Party Central Auditing Commission attended the plenary meeting on Wednesday. Officials from departments of the Party Central Committee were present as observers.