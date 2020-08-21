PYONGYANG -- Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has pledged to unveil a new five-year economic development plan at the next congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday.

Kim made the announcement at a plenary meeting of the Party's Central Committee in Pyongyang on Wednesday, KCNA said. (DPRK-Party Congress-Economy)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- At least 18 people were killed and multiple others were injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Thursday, rescue officials said.

Rescue officials told local media that several houses have been completely destroyed by heavy downpour and thunderstorms in the province and the majority of the deceased lost their lives due to roof collapse incidents. (Pakistan-Punjab-Rain-Incidents)

- - - -

TEHRAN -- Iran on Thursday unveiled two new long-range missiles on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Tasnim news agency reported.

The missiles, named after former commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of Iraq's Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were unveiled during a virtual ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Amir Hatami. (Iran-Missiles)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia registered 4,785 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 942,106, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 110 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,099. (Russia-Coronavirus)