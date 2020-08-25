Tue, 25 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Report: Migrant workers continue to be exploited by companies in Qatar

Qatari authorities' efforts to protect migrant workers' right to accurate and timely wages have largely proven unsuccessful, Human Rights Watch ...

Despite the headlines, no evidence Hezbollah involved in Hariri death

THE HAGUE - Headlines were emblazoned around the world last week to deliver the news that the Special Tribunal for ...

General Mahamane Toure touted for Mali leadership following coup

Bamako [Mali], Aug 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The military junta in Mali are proposing a three-year transitional period in the country where ...

Biden Vs Trump, America's choices for the world

Once again, American voters have a golden opportunity, for the 56th time in a presidential election, to choose between two ...

Hezbollah captures drone launched by Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV, Israel - Hezbollah has shot down an Israeli drone near Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.Israel has confirmed ...

Vaccine will not end pandemic on its own, warns WHO's Dr Tedros

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has publicly noted the need to balance health and economic aspects in ...

Business

Section
Australian airlines to shed more jobs, outsource ground operations

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Qantas is considering outsourcing its ground handling operations at airports across Australia, a move that will ...

Stocks around the world rally, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new records

NEW YORK, New York - Stock markets around the world rallied on hopes a vaccine will soon be discovered for ...

Bumper harvests keeping grain reserves in China at high level

BEIJING, China, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's grain inventory has been kept at a high level, with abundant government grain ...

Corporations face new cost burdens to ensure post-pandemic safety

The coronavirus pandemic will profoundly affect the way corporates interact with employees, customers, governments and one another, Moody's has said ...

TikiTop parent ByteDance to launch lawsuit against U.S. goverment

BEIJING, China - The knee-jerk decision by the Trump administration to ban the Chinese video app TikTok was bound to ...

Hospitality workers in Cuba adapt during tourism shutdown

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Esleidy Tamary, a 42-year-old mother, has worked as a local tour guide for more ...

Movie Review

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (LAlbero degli zoccoli)
Tree of Wooden Clogs