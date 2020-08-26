Wed, 26 Aug 2020

Trump closing in on Biden In Texas polling

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over US President Trump in the traditionally red ...

100 guests at nudist resort in southern France test positive for Covid

French regional health authorities on Sunday said there had been a "very worrying" outbreak of coronavirus at a naturist holiday ...

Republican party nominates Trump for additional four year term

A parade of Republicans is set Monday night to acclaim President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and call ...

Report: Migrant workers continue to be exploited by companies in Qatar

Qatari authorities' efforts to protect migrant workers' right to accurate and timely wages have largely proven unsuccessful, Human Rights Watch ...

Despite the headlines, no evidence Hezbollah involved in Hariri death

THE HAGUE - Headlines were emblazoned around the world last week to deliver the news that the Special Tribunal for ...

General Mahamane Toure touted for Mali leadership following coup

Bamako [Mali], Aug 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The military junta in Mali are proposing a three-year transitional period in the country where ...

U.S. stocks mixed as consumer confidence unexpectedly falls

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq both ...

Two Dubai agencies agree on cooperation over autonomous air vehicles

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Air Navigation ...

Australian airlines to shed more jobs, outsource ground operations

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Qantas is considering outsourcing its ground handling operations at airports across Australia, a move that will ...

Bumper harvests keeping grain reserves in China at high level

BEIJING, China, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's grain inventory has been kept at a high level, with abundant government grain ...

Corporations face new cost burdens to ensure post-pandemic safety

The coronavirus pandemic will profoundly affect the way corporates interact with employees, customers, governments and one another, Moody's has said ...

TikiTop parent ByteDance to launch lawsuit against U.S. goverment

BEIJING, China - The knee-jerk decision by the Trump administration to ban the Chinese video app TikTok was bound to ...

