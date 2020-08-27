Thu, 27 Aug 2020

News RELEASES

International

Dozens die in flash floods in Parwan Province in Afghanistan

PARWAN, Afghanistan, Aug 26 (ANI): The death toll due to the flash floods in northeast Afghanistan on Wednesday morning has ...

Fifty new planets discovered through machine-learning algorithm

Washington D.C. [USA], August 26 (ANI): Fifty potential planets have had their existence confirmed by a new machine learning algorithm ...

UK says now is time to resume Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

NEW YORK, New York - Britain has called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in direct talks to reach ...

Trump closing in on Biden In Texas polling

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over US President Trump in the traditionally red ...

100 guests at nudist resort in southern France test positive for Covid

French regional health authorities on Sunday said there had been a "very worrying" outbreak of coronavirus at a naturist holiday ...

Republican party nominates Trump for additional four year term

A parade of Republicans is set Monday night to acclaim President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and call ...

Business

Chinese stocks lead markets in Asia lower

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest losses on Wednesday as profit-takers were happy to take a portion of ...

Facebook to pay French government more than 100 million euro tax

U.S. social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay the French government 106 million euros in arrears for its French ...

U.S. stocks mixed as consumer confidence unexpectedly falls

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shot higher on Tuesday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq both ...

Two Dubai agencies agree on cooperation over autonomous air vehicles

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Air Navigation ...

Australian airlines to shed more jobs, outsource ground operations

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Qantas is considering outsourcing its ground handling operations at airports across Australia, a move that will ...

Bumper harvests keeping grain reserves in China at high level

BEIJING, China, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's grain inventory has been kept at a high level, with abundant government grain ...

