SHENYANG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday issued a Level II emergency response in the wake of Typhoon Bavi barrelling toward the region. The alert is the second highest in the four-tier system of emergency responses.

Bavi will bring strong winds and downpours in most parts of Liaoning on Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas seeing up to 200 mm of rain, the provincial meteorological bureau said.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters ordered suspension of classes and businesses, exempting special industries. Vessels in the affected areas were required to return to port.

Typhoon Bavi, the eighth this year, was seen 870 km offshore south of the border of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), at 6 a.m. Wednesday, with a maximum wind-force of 45 meters per second near its eye, the bureau said.

The bureau expects the typhoon to move northward at a speed of 20 km to 25 km per hour before making landfall in coastal areas between eastern Liaoning and west of DPRK Thursday morning.