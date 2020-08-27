SHENYANG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday issued a red alert, the highest in China's four-tier color-coded warning system, as Typhoon Bavi is expected to make landfall on its coast on Thursday.

The typhoon, the eighth of this year, has been observed at the Yellow Sea and is forecast to move at around 30 km/h northward, according to the provincial meteorological bureau, which issued the alert at 8 p.m.

It is expected to make landfall in coastal areas between eastern Liaoning and west of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Thursday morning, the bureau said.

The typhoon will bring gales to the northern parts of the Yellow Sea and the northern and middle parts of the Bohai Sea, as well as downpours to southeastern Liaoning.

China's national observatory also issued a red alert for Bavi at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.