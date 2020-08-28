PYONGYANG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspected the typhoon-stricken area in South Hwanghae Province on Thursday and gave instructions on the recovery from the damage, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

After being briefed on the situation of damage, Kim called on the people in the typhoon-hit areas to wage an all-out recovery campaign as soon as possible with confidence in victory, reported the KCNA, without giving details on the casualties or property losses.

Making landfalls on DPRK's northwestern provinces early Thursday, Typhoon Bavi caused damage to local people as well as crops on farmlands.

Kim said the damage from Typhoon Bavi was smaller than anticipated, due to "proper preparations" by the national crisis control system against natural disasters.

The top leader also instructed every department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea to get engaged in the work of rehabilitating from the damage, according to the KCNA.

Kim presided over an enlarged politburo meeting Tuesday to discuss measures to brace for the approaching powerful typhoon and the COVID-19 pandemic.