DUBLIN, Ireland - After applying pressure on former European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign, Irish leaders on Thursday ...
As election day in the U.S. approaches, voting-rights lawsuits are heating up across the country. In two separate federal cases ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has quit over the controversy surrounding breaches of Covid-19 guidelines during a ...
On Thursday, 26 companies, cities and organizations across the United States announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires ...
A worker sanitizes a street in Xochimilco, a tourist site which will reopen to the public after months of closure, ...
PARWAN, Afghanistan, Aug 26 (ANI): The death toll due to the flash floods in northeast Afghanistan on Wednesday morning has ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Shares have traded mixed in Asia on Friday. The slump in the U.S. dollar meantime resumed with ...
MARYLAND, U.S.A. - The U.S. Army is to spend nearly $117 million for the operation, maintenance and defense of communications ...
NEW YORK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages closed mixed on Thursday as investors pored through ...
Zhang Chaoyang, a doctoral candidate of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), uses an infrared thermal ...
JERUSALEM, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel's leading airline El Al reported on Wednesday a loss of $244 million for the ...
HOUSTON, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil production increased during the week ending Aug. 21, U.S. Energy Information Administration ...