Tue, 01 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

International

UK dog wounded in military action fitted with prosthetics

LONDON, UK - During a dangerous operation last year, three-year-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois Kuno and his handler were deployed in ...

Blasts in UAE cities that killed 3 attributed to gas connection faults

ABU DHABI, UAE - Authorities in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, and the neighbouring emirate Dubai, say faulty gas connections ...

U.S. planning to cut troop levels in Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is planning to reduce its troop levels in Iraq, President Donald Trump and other ...

Midwest the new U.S. Covid-19 hotspot as national tally hits 6 million

The U.S. tallied nearly 6 million cases of the coronavirus Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Four Midwestern states ...

Despite flaws, Donald Trump still hugely popular in America

The last four years have been deeply traumatizing to millions of Americans as we have watched the nation in the ...

2 U.S. troops die as Black Hawk crashes off southern Californian coast

SAN CLEMENTE, California - Two U.S. soldiers were killed and three were injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during ...

Business

Stocks in Australia sink, U.S. dollar collapse worsens

SYDNEY, Australia - The Australian stock market broke ranks from the rest of the Asian region on Tuesday and tanked.The ...

Philippine Coconut Authority launches 18-year roadmap

SURIGAO CITY, Surigao del Norte, Sept. 1 -- The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) launched on August 28 the 18-year PCA ...

Wall Street ends month, best August in 30 years

NEW YORK, New York Aug. 31 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Monday as Wall Street wrapped ...

Irish pubs, bars and nightclubs get financial boost from government

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to provide a further €16m support package to help proprietors of pubs, bars and nightclubs, ...

Irish government calls on employers to register for wage subsidies

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is encouraging employers to register for the new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme. The scheme ...

Chinese travel agencies actively promoting business from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Showcasing landscapes and cultural attractions and offering carefully tailored travel packages, travel agencies are actively ...

Movie Review

Big Trouble in Little China