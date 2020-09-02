PYONGYANG, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- With Typhoon Maysak approaching the Korean Peninsula later this week, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is taking urgent measures to minimize the damage that might be caused by the strong wind and heavy rain, the official media reported late Tuesday.

"Officials of the Party and power organs at all levels are conducting intensive information campaign among people to let them deeply understand the importance of the work for preventing typhoon damage and methods of coping with its crisis," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Typhoon Maysak is expected to pass through South Korean cities like Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongju on Thursday and then to hit the DPRK early Friday.

At its peak, the typhoon could bring powerful winds with speeds of up to 180 km per hour, and may be stronger in force than Typhoon Bavi, which hit the country last week.

Local officials surveyed the dangerous spots, examined the conditions of buildings, roads, croplands, railways, railway tunnels and others in their areas and took immediate measures to ward off the possible damage of the typhoon, the report said.

The units in charge of city management have repaired roofs, fixed trees and road lamps, removed sediments from sewerage and put water pumps in good condition for smooth drainage, it said.

Meanwhile, the power distribution stations in each province, city and county have taken measures to protect electrical equipment and power transmission towers, while fishery and offshore farms on the east coast also put their ships in safe areas.