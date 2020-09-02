Wed, 02 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Florida's new sophisticated technology to process recasts, recounts

In November 2018, Florida faced its biggest recount nightmare since the 2000 presidential election. There were three statewide races to ...

China calls on U.S. to abide by one-China principle

BEIJING, China, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States to abide by the ...

UK dog wounded in military action fitted with prosthetics

LONDON, UK - During a dangerous operation last year, three-year-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois Kuno and his handler were deployed in ...

Blasts in UAE cities that killed 3 attributed to gas connection faults

ABU DHABI, UAE - Authorities in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, and the neighbouring emirate Dubai, say faulty gas connections ...

U.S. planning to cut troop levels in Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is planning to reduce its troop levels in Iraq, President Donald Trump and other ...

Midwest the new U.S. Covid-19 hotspot as national tally hits 6 million

The U.S. tallied nearly 6 million cases of the coronavirus Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Four Midwestern states ...

Business

Section
Indo-Japanese auto collaboration augers well for Toyota in India

The first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year proved to be detrimental for Indian businesses across different sectors, thanks to ...

Nasdaq like a 'runaway train' rises 164 points

NEW YORK,, New York Sept. 1 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by a rally ...

European Union unemployment continues to worsen

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in the 19-member euro area continued to rise in July, a month ...

Philippine Coconut Authority launches 18-year roadmap

SURIGAO CITY, Surigao del Norte, Sept. 1 -- The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) launched on August 28 the 18-year PCA ...

Irish pubs, bars and nightclubs get financial boost from government

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to provide a further €16m support package to help proprietors of pubs, bars and nightclubs, ...

Irish government calls on employers to register for wage subsidies

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is encouraging employers to register for the new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme. The scheme ...

Movie Review

The Silence (Tystnaden)
Silence