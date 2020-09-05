Sat, 05 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

International

Poisoning of Alexei Navalny draws fire from OPCW

The now-confirmed poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of a number of prominent poisonings of prominent critics of ...

U.S. imposes sanctions on International court prosecutor

Fatou Bensouda (front), chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), briefs the Security Council on the situation in Libya ...

Growing racial isolation of Black students caused by charter schools

The charter school industry has done much during the COVID-19 pandemic to add to systemic inequities that afflict Black communities ...

France launches economic stimulus package to create 160,000 new jobs

PARIS, France - Facing resurgent virus infections, France's government unveiled details Thursday of a €100 billion ($118 billion) recovery plan ...

U.S. shuns Covid-19 vaccine global strategy

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States will not join global efforts with the World Health Organization (WHO) ...

WikiLeaks founder who exposed atrocities of Iraq War to front court

On September 7, 2020, Julian Assange will leave his cell in Belmarsh Prison in London and attend a hearing that ...

Business

Moderate losses seen on Asian stock markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lower on Friday, but the panic-selling seen on Wall Street overnight was ...

Tax relief for Irish people to encourage spending at restaurants, pubs

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a program to encourage Irish people to use hospitality venues, such as ...

Regional areas of Canada hard hit by Air Canada downsizing

Like the global aviation industry, Air Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to

Japanese and Australian share markets stronger Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were heading in all directions on Thursday.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising 218.38 points ...

Increased productivity just one factor in people working at home

One of the most striking responses to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the sudden, shift of around half the workforce ...

New PLK handgun from Kalashnikov to be initially retailed in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - The new weapon will take over the reins from the Makarov pistol, currently used by the Russian ...

Movie Review

Thelma