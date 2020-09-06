MOSCOW -- China has, as always, followed the path of peaceful development and is committed to building a world featuring universal security, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said here Friday.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, this meeting is of special significance, Wei said at the joint meeting of the heads of defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization members.

- - - -

BEIJING -- A World Health Organization (WHO) expert on Sunday commended China's efforts and hailed its experience in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I appreciate the experience of China," said WHO Representative in China Dr. Gauden Galea, at an international conference for public health cooperation during the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent an open letter on Saturday to all members of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, calling on them to help the typhoon-stricken areas recover from damage, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

"The Party Central Committee appeals to the party members in the capital to sincerely console the people in the disaster-stricken areas and to earnestly aid them with the tender care of the Party and with warm feelings of the capital city of Pyongyang, so that they would get rid of aftermath as early as possible," the KCNA quoted the letter as saying.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Upholding multilateralism still represents a compelling consensus shared by the international community and corresponds with the aspiration of countries, a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks on Friday in a written interview with Xinhua after he wrapped up the visits to Myanmar, Spain and Greece.