Wed, 09 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
War in Iraq resulted in 9.2 million people being displaced

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, ...

Trump wants apology from Biden over vaccine remarks

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed another extended verbal attack on his opponent in the November ...

Official receives threats after Djokovic sensationally disqualified

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Open line judge who was hit by an errant ball that led to ...

Pompeo says Trump will hold China accountable over coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is double-downing on blaming China for the coronavirus outbreak which has caused social and ...

Iranian Public Culture Council condemns Charlie Hebdo magazine

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Iranian Public Culture Council, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, condemned the French ...

Man goes on stabbing spree in Birmingham City, UK

BIRMINGHAM, UK (BBC News): A knifeman who killed one man and wounded 7 other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks close sharply lower, dollar makes comeback

NEW YORK, New York - Sept. 8 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday as investors continued to ...

Firm in Bosnia builds first futuristic looking Cybertruck

Electric Vehicles (EVs) pioneer Tesla revealed its ambitious Cybertruck prototype last year and made everybody sit up and take notice. ...

Stocks in Asia rise, dollar adds to recent gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Tuesday were being bought up across the board.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added ...

Many Irish industries hit in second quarter GDP figures

DUBLIN, Ireland Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 82.3 billion euros (about $97.2 billion ) ...

Irish pubs suffering longest lockdowns in Europe

CO GALWAY, Ireland - In the pubs of Dunmore in the west of Ireland, the Guinness glasses gather dust and ...

Moody's: World struggling to balance economic growth with health risks

High-frequency data has revealed economic activity in the U.S., euro area and China is moderating as risks to the recovery ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers