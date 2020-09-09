KABUL -- Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh escaped a bomb attack in Kabul during Wednesday's morning rush hour, reported local media.

"The bomb blast targeted vehicles of First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh. Some last vehicles of the convoy have been affected," Arian News TV reported.

An Interior Ministry official told Xinhua that two people were killed and 12 others wounded in the attack. (Afghanistan-Vice President-Bomb Attack)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday moved to defend President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault in the mid-1990s.

Carroll, an advice columnist who wrote for Elle Magazine for years, filed a defamation suit in November after the president denied her allegation that he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the 1990s. Trump has called the allegation "totally false." (US-Donald Trump-Lawsuit)

- - - -

ATHENS -- A fire broke out on Wednesday at the overcrowded refugee camp of Moria in Greece, according to media reports.

People were filmed fleeing the camp, toting luggage against the backdrop of burning facilities.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the camp has been partially evacuated, fire officials have said. (Greece-Fire-Refugee Camp)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), presided over a meeting on Tuesday to discuss recent typhoon damage and reconstruction measures, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It was an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, the report said. (DPRK-Typhoon-Kim Jung Un)