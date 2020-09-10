Thu, 10 Sep 2020

International

Section
Trump administration on defensive followjg Bob Woodward revelations

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House has pushed back on claims President Donald Trump withheld vital information relating to the ...

Trump administration to target Chinese academics

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. officials are considering broader restrictions against Chinese students attending American schools, as part of a deepening ...

U.S.-Canadian relationship strained by Trump presidency

The moment of truth fast approaches in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, and soon the world will learn whether or ...

30 Rohingya refugees perish at sea as countries refuse to take them in

At least thirty Rohingya refugees are believed to have died while being stranded in the Andaman sea for more than ...

War in Iraq resulted in 9.2 million people being displaced

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, ...

Trump wants apology from Biden over vaccine remarks

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed another extended verbal attack on his opponent in the November ...

Business

Section
Chinese stocks slide, Asian region otherwise advances

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally stronger on Thursday. Chinese markets however lagged.In Japan the Nikkei 225 ...

Asia Pacific contributing nearly 34% to global GDP

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Asia and Pacific region has become the biggest contributor to global gross domestic ...

Wall Street has positive day, Dow Jones gains 439 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday after some relentless losses which began last Thursday."This has been a ...

Benefits of 5G will come with limitations

While many are expecting the 5G network to be a technological marvel, the benefits will come with their own limitations, ...

Freight by rail to and from Europe and China rises 66% in August

BEIJING, China Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains hit a record high of 1,247 in August, ...

Firm in Bosnia builds first futuristic looking Cybertruck

Electric Vehicles (EVs) pioneer Tesla revealed its ambitious Cybertruck prototype last year and made everybody sit up and take notice. ...

Movie Review

