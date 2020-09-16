Wed, 16 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UAE and Bahrain formally recognise Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) presided over the signing ceremony at the White ...

Tens of millions of Americans falling victim to student loan traps

The democratic principle of tuition-free education pre-dates the founding of the United States. The first public primary education was offered ...

U.S. handling of Covid-19 in stark contrast to that of China

In Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, he reports on interviews he did in February and March with ...

Evidence in support of WikiLeaks founder disrupted by technical faults

LONDON, UK - Technical difficulties disrupted evidence in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday, as the hearing considering ...

Californians need to fight fire with fire

In more than 20 years of living in Southern California, I have never been in a potential fire evacuation zone-until ...

Iran to face off against United States at International Court at Hague

TEHRAN, Iran (Tasnim) - The United States and Iran will face off at the UN's top court on Monday in ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks mostly stronger Wednesday, China's main index slips

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, as was the U.S. dollar.The Australian market did best ...

Bill Gates Snr, who was suffering Alzheimer's disease, has died

SEATTLE, Washington - Bill Gates Sr, a lawyer and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died on Monday at his ...

Wall Street lifts as technology stocks surge

NEW YORK, New York Sept. 15 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday as Wall Street paid ...

World Tourism Barometer cites 65% fall in international travel

A new issue released Tuesday of the World Tourism Barometer from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reports the ...

China's civil aviation regulator lifts restrictions on air travel

BEIJING, China Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation regulator on Tuesday announced adjustments to its management policies for domestic ...

Tech stocks revive sending U.S. markets higher

NEW YORK, New York Sept. 14 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, fueled by a rebound ...

Movie Review

The Sect (La setta, aka The Devil's Daughter)
Sect