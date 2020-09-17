Thu, 17 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

International

Iranian government lashes out at Pompeo over human rights remarks

TEHRAN, Iran (Tasnim) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed the U.S. State Department secretary's tweets on Iran's internal ...

U.S. Space Force taking shape, partnerships formed with many nations

The United States doesn't want to engage in warfare in space, but like in all domains, the U.S. military must ...

36-year old U.S. man charged for conspiring to kidnap and murder

BURLINGTON, Vermont - A federal grand jury in the District of Vermont in the United States returned a third superseding ...

UAE and Bahrain formally recognise Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) presided over the signing ceremony at the White ...

Tens of millions of Americans falling victim to student loan traps

The democratic principle of tuition-free education pre-dates the founding of the United States. The first public primary education was offered ...

U.S. handling of Covid-19 in stark contrast to that of China

In Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, he reports on interviews he did in February and March with ...

Business

U.S. dollar jumps in Asia, stocks weaken

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets were considerably lower on Thursday after a Fed announcement assuring that interest ...

Nearly two thirds of U.S. restaurant closures will be permanent

SAN FRANCISCO, California, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- About 60 percent of U.S. business closures since March are permanent, indicating the ...

Wall Street closes mixed, U.S. dollar too has mixed day

NEW YORK, New York Sept. 16 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as tech shares struggled, ...

Interest rates in U.S. to remain low for next three years, says Fed

Interest rates are expected to stay at or near zero through 2023, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.Announced as the U.S. ...

Bill Gates Snr, who was suffering Alzheimer's disease, has died

SEATTLE, Washington - Bill Gates Sr, a lawyer and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died on Monday at his ...

World Tourism Barometer cites 65% fall in international travel

A new issue released Tuesday of the World Tourism Barometer from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reports the ...

Movie Review

Vampyr