Mon, 21 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Sydney man held in maximum security prison in Egypt over Facebook post

CAIRO, Egypt - A Sydney man is imprisoned in a maximum security prison in Tora, Egypt for liking a Facebook ...

France, Germany and Britain label U.S. actions on Iran treaty unlawful

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iranian government has called on the international community to come together and shun the United States, ...

Tadej Pogacar is second youngest winner of Tour de France

PARIS, France - In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race ...

Shanghai to play increasingly important role as financial center

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is expected to play an increasingly important role as a financial ...

Gulf opposition fails to deter United States cementing ties with Qatar

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States continues to court it's host country in the Arabian Gulf, despite Qatar being out ...

Dublin lockdown due to very real risk of widespread Covid transmission

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has taken drastic action to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong's Hang Seng close down over two percent, greenback rises

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares were mostly weaker in Asia on Monday, while the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen ...

Shanghai to play increasingly important role as financial center

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is expected to play an increasingly important role as a financial ...

Property owners in Buffalo accused of exposing families to lead poison

BUFFALO, New York A number of companies and individuals renting homes to predominantly impoverished Black communities are being sued for ...

Trump's executive order to ban TikTok heading for the courts

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - TikTok has asked a federal judge in Washington to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban ...

Nvidia promises to keep Arm brand, keep it neutral

Arm, the Cambridge-based microchip designer is a British tech success story. The firm designs software and semiconductors that are used ...

Increase in China's Warplane Activity Starts to Unnerve Taiwanese

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - The increasing number of air force incursions from China is starting to fray nerves among ordinary Taiwanese, ...

Movie Review

The 15:17 to Paris
15:17 to Paris