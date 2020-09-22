Tue, 22 Sep 2020

More U.S. military leaders voice concern about Trump re-election

Activism in the U.S. Presidential Election by senior military personnel, retired and serving, has reached an unprecedented level. Alan Austin ...

Sydney man held in maximum security prison in Egypt over Facebook post

CAIRO, Egypt - A Sydney man is imprisoned in a maximum security prison in Tora, Egypt for liking a Facebook ...

France, Germany and Britain label U.S. actions on Iran treaty unlawful

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iranian government has called on the international community to come together and shun the United States, ...

Tadej Pogacar is second youngest winner of Tour de France

PARIS, France - In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race ...

Shanghai to play increasingly important role as financial center

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is expected to play an increasingly important role as a financial ...

Gulf opposition fails to deter United States cementing ties with Qatar

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States continues to court it's host country in the Arabian Gulf, despite Qatar being out ...

Dow ends down more than 500 points after major falls in Europe and UK

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell sharply around the world on Monday, while the U.S. dollar rose sharply.The biggest ...

Trump and Yoshihide Suga confer on Japan-U.S. security alliance

TOKYO, Japan - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the importance of pursuing ...

Property owners in Buffalo accused of exposing families to lead poison

BUFFALO, New York A number of companies and individuals renting homes to predominantly impoverished Black communities are being sued for ...

Trump's executive order to ban TikTok heading for the courts

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - TikTok has asked a federal judge in Washington to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban ...

ANAND announces significant leadership changes

New Delhi [India] September 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): ANAND announces significant governance and key management restructuring, in keeping with the high standards ...

