Twenty young air forces cadets on board doomed Ukraine plane

KIEV, Ukraine - Twenty-six people, mostly air force cadets have been killed in a military transport plane crash in northeastern ...

Shocking list of crimes related to recent protests revealed

WASHINGTON, DC - More than 300 demonstrators across the United States are facing charges related to the various protests that ...

Major powers clash at United Nations General Assembly meeting

NEW YORK, New York - Three major world powers butted heads in a virtual showdown at the United Nations on ...

Trump running into legal hurdles over attempt to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON, DC, September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A U.S. federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to postpone its ban on downloads ...

White House tightens screws on Havana, reimposes restrictions

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, aimed at further denying sources of revenue ...

Asteroid size of a bus comes close to Earth

Scientists at the U.S. space agency NASA say a small asteroid - roughly the size of a bus - passed ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks push solidly higher, Dow Jones gains 359 points

NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters bore into beaten down U.S. stocks on Friday pushing the major indices higher."It's dip ...

Boeing caps big week with $2.24 billion small diameter bombs contract

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to provide small diameter bombs for sale to Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, South Korea, the ...

Stocks in Asia steady, modest gains in Japan, Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally stronger on Friday, at least in Japan and Australia."What we've seen ...

European Union takes steps to boost international role of euro

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Thursday unveiled plans to expand the European Union's (EU) Capital ...

UK restaurants and pubs brace for fallout from new restrictions

LONDON, UK - Britain became the latest European country to impose restrictions on socializing Wednesday following a sharp rise in ...

China to enhance corporate governance of listed companies

An employee arranges products to be exported to Russia at a food processing company in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, ...

