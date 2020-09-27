TRIPOLI -- Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya Stephanie Williams on Friday urged the newly elected mayors of the Libyan cities of Ghat, Kikla and Misurata to practice inclusive participation of underrepresented groups and women.

"I congratulate the democratically elected mayors and I wish them every success in their endeavors to promote unity, social cohesion, and the economic well-being of their constituents," Williams said.

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he is ready to meet with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, without any conditions.

"As the new Prime Minister of Japan, I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un without any conditions," Suga said in his debut at the General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

- - - -

LONDON -- China's aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 will help "galvanize global action on the climate crisis across many more countries," CEO of the London-based Climate Group Helen Clarkson has said.

"This is a landmark announcement as China has set out an ultimate end-point emissions target," Clarkson from the international non-profit organization told Xinhua in a recent interview via email.

- - - -

HAVANA -- Bilateral relations between China and Cuba will continue to be reinforced for a brilliant future, a Cuban expert has said.

"The two countries share common goals and principles such as solidarity and mutual respect," said Jose Luis Robaina, a senior researcher at Havana's Center for the Study of International Politics.