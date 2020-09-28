PUL-E-ALAM, Afghanistan -- At least 12 militants were killed and five others wounded in two Afghanistan eastern provinces on Saturday evening, authorities confirmed Sunday.

In Logar province, the Afghan Air Force bombed a Taliban camp that was used as a control and command center for Shafi Ullah, a Taliban's shadow intelligence chief for Logar, killing six militants, provincial police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-Clash)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's army said that a Pakistani soldier was killed in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region.

An army statement said Saturday night that the Indian army initiated "unprovoked ceasefire violation" in the Kotkotera sector along the LoC. (Pakistan-India-Kashmir-LoC)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday warned South Korea against entering the DPRK's territorial waters when searching for the missing body of a South Korean civilian.

"We don't care whether the south side conducts any kind of search operation in its territorial waters or not. But we can never overlook any intrusion into our territorial waters and we seriously warn the south side against it," the official Korean Central News Agency reported. (DPRK-South Korea-Disputes)

- - - -

TRIPOLI -- The Interior Ministry of Libya's UN-backed government on Saturday said that 22 illegal immigrants have been rescued and three bodies were recovered off Libya's western coast.

The immigrants were rescued by two fishing bulldozers from a wrecked boat that carried 35 illegal immigrants off the coast of the western city of Al-Khoms, the ministry said in a statement. (Libya-IOM-Immigrants)