BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico reported 4,446 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 738,163, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 560 additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 77,163, the ministry added.

SHANGHAI -- Shanghai reported two imported COVID-19 cases and no domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

Both two cases were Chinese nationals departing from the Philippines.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The Brazilian government reported Tuesday 32,058 new cases and 863 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, more than double the cases registered on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 4,777,522 cases have so far been reported nationwide with the death toll standing at 142,921.

BEIJING -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Nineteen imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed, the commission said in its daily report.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 113 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,812.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in five days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, presided over a Politburo meeting about the country's battle to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

The 18th meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party was held Tuesday and attended by the Presidium members and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, the KCNA reported.